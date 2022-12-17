Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week.

It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.

“They’re just coming out [and] coming out more in the daytime. [They’re] becoming a little braver, and I think it’s because of the trash and the ditches, people aren’t picking up their trash, and they’re looking for food,” said resident Teena Davis.

Pictures and videos of the coyote have been shared on social media and the Nextdoor app in order to warn folks with small children and pets.

“[We] started following it around this block right here, and I did see other people walking around with their dogs, so I immediately warned them,” said resident Joey Parker.

Parker believes the coyotes might be coming from Memorial Park which is just over a mile away.

KPRC reached out to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about the sighting.

They provided the following response:

“Coyotes are very common in Houston and contribute to the healthy ecosystem of wildlife that abounds in our urban areas. They are not a danger to people unless they are consistently and repeatedly provided food.”