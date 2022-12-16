ERCOT to provide new fuel mix dashboard, displaying real-time energy generation usage

HOUSTON – ERCOT announced Thursday that as part of its ongoing commitment to communicating reliable information on grid conditions for Texans, the new Fuel Mix dashboard will provide a real-time view of its energy generation by resource type.

“The new Fuel Mix dashboard is the latest in a series of improvements to increase public visibility into the operation of the grid,” says Dan Woodfin, ERCOT Vice President of System Operations. “This new dashboard shows real-time data on what generation mix is powering our grid at a given moment.”

The Fuel Mix dashboard resource categories include solar, wind, hydro, power storage, natural gas, coal and lignite, nuclear, and others.

The Fuel Mix dashboard is accessible from the Grid and Market Conditions page at www.ercot.com.

