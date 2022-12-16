Breaking the bank? Texas households have THIS amount of money to spend this holiday season, study shows

HOUSTON – For many, the holiday season is burning a lot of pockets after their done purchasing gifts for family and friends.

But how much is the average Texan spending?

According to one new study, the average Texas household holiday spending budget is at least $1,3672.75, ranking No. 18 in the nation.

Wisevoter compiled the data from several states across the United States based on disposable income households have available for the holiday shopping, which depends on which state you live in.

Maryland residents ranked No. 1, as residents have an average disposable income of $2,714.50 per household, making them one of the highest-earning states, according to the study. Utah follows closely behind with $2,310.17 per household. Wisconsin ranked the lowest across the United States, with the average household holiday spending budget of $355.42.

The study also notes that when considering the total amount spent during the holidays, taxes play a major role in determining how much money can be used for gift buying. It states sales tax can add up quickly depending on where you live in the country, with some states having higher rates than others.

Read more about the study here.