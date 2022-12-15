Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says

Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business.

The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building.

“I came to get something and when I was at the office, I heard the noise and it was horrible,” Eliceo Flores, the salon owner, said.

Flores called the two people he saw run out of the U-Haul and flee the scene would-be thieves because he believes they wanted to steal the ATM that was inside.

Flores said he never got a good look at the suspects’ faces because they never made it inside his business.

But, Flores said after the crash, he immediately called the police.

“Maybe they thought we had money inside? I don’t know. Really, I don’t know,” Flores said.

Flores added he has no plans to close his business while repairs are being made. He also added that he was thankful the pair left empty-handed and hopes police catch them soon.

Anyone with information should call HPD’s Property Crimes Division at 713-308-0900.