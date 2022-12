Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October.

According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston.

In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of damage while inside the building, police say.

Authorities say if you or anyone you know has information on the suspect, call police.