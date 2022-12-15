State lawmaker files bill that would ban minors from social media

HOUSTON – TikTok, Instagram, and other social media sites could lose many of their teenage users in Texas. That’s if a North Texas lawmaker gets his wish.

Jared Patterson, a state representative from Denton County filed a bill that would ban anyone under 18 from using social media sites.

It’s called House Bill 896 and it would require all users to provide two photos as proof of age to gain access to apps.

Parents had mixed feelings about the bill. Some say it’s a good idea and others say it’s a bit too extreme.

One therapist says parents, schools, and communities can help monitor social media and how it’s used.

It’s safe to say that social media can be used in many ways, but Patterson wants to ban people under the age of 18 from using apps like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

“I don’t know, maybe 12 and under I can see social media being restricted. But high schoolers? That’s their life right now,” one parent said.

“I think it’s a good idea. Well, these teenagers, they don’t watch what they’re doing although some adults, they don’t know either. At least they’re over 18 and can assume whatever they’re writing on social media it’s what I think,” one parent said.

Dr. Staci Passe is a therapist who works with children and their families. She says there are ways parents can educate their kids about social media.

“The first is really communicating with them what the stipulations are in terms of social media use. They can be explicit as a contract that kids have to sign, and parents will hold them accountable. The amount of times they’re on apps. What apps they can access, what they can do on apps and parents need to monitor the time they have,” Dr. Passe said.

Patterson cited concerns over self-harm and mental health. But many parents say it’s too restricted.

“I don’t think it’s necessary I think parents should teach their kids how to use it because that could be used for a 16-year-old to start a business online it can be used for so many good things so I don’t think that law should be passed, one parent said.

After the person’s age has been verified, the social media platform is required to delete the personal information.

To read more about the bill, click here.