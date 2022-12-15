52º

Local News

Man found shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death in north Houston, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive Wednesday night.

According to police, the man’s body was found with a gunshot wound, however, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

