Man found shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death in north Houston, according to police.
Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive Wednesday night.
According to police, the man’s body was found with a gunshot wound, however, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
North Patrol Officer were dispatched to a shooting call at the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Dr. Officers arrived and discovered a male with a fatal gunshot wound. It is unknown what led to this assault at this time. This is still an active investigation.#hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 15, 2022
CC4