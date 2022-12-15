Intoxicated man arrested after driving Tesla wrong way on Westpark Tollway, leading deputies on chase, Precinct 5 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Tesla driver was arrested early Thursday after traveling the wrong way on the West Park Tollway, a representative from the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said.

According to deputies, at 3:33 a.m., HCTRA Dispatch received an alert through the wrong way driver detection system at the Post Oak exit ramp.

Dispatch was able to locate the vehicle, a red Tesla, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Westpark Toll Road.

Toll Road deputies responded while dispatch provided real time updates.

A wrong way driver was arrested and taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, deputies said. (KPRC)

One deputy set up stop sticks at Fondren. It was a successful deployment, but the suspect managed to continue eastbound.

When approached by another deputy at Gessner, he simply drove around her and kept going.

Another set of stop sticks were successfully deployed at the West Sam exit ramp and, this time, three of the Tesla’s tires were disabled.

The suspect still continued on while deputies paralleled him on the westbound side, moved ahead of him and shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic.

After a total of 12.02 miles traveled, the suspect finally came to a stop at Westheimer Place.

When deputies approached him, they observed that he had heaved all over himself, and took him into custody for driving while intoxicated.

Although there were several close calls, no crashes took place and no one was injured, deputies said.

