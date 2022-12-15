Houston-area man known for making YouTube videos criticizing police sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting child: DA

HOUSTON – A Houston area man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child in 2002 in Houston, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Earl Worden is known for dozens of YouTube videos criticizing law enforcement and testing the limits of where he can bring his camera. Many of his interactions were captured on video.

Deer Park police were investigating an unrelated matter in 2017 when they obtained additional information about the 2002 case.

Houston police reopened the investigation and obtained enough information to bring charges.

Worden is already a convicted sex offender.

