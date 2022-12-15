Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say

Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.

The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside a Wells Fargo bank, located at 6907 W. FM 1960.

Police said a man withdrew money for his business from inside the bank and walked out into the parking lot while holding a bag of money. That’s when the victim said the suspect jumped out of a white four-door BMW with paper plates and ran up to him. The victim reportedly turned back towards the bank, but the suspect wrapped his arms around him and eventually grabbed the bag of money during the struggle.

The suspect then ran back to the passenger seat of the BMW and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.