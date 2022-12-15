Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour

HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!
Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston.
Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.
Here is a look at the full tour schedule:
- Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, Illinois. United Center
- Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
- Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center
- Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
- Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, Texas Moody Center
- Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center
- Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum Center
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at Toyotacenter.com.