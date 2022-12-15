49º

Local News

Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Adam Sandler
FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. Hes had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) (Mark Von Holden, 2019 Invision)

HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!

Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston.

Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.

Here is a look at the full tour schedule:

  • Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, Illinois. United Center
  • Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center
  • Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena
  • Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
  • Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
  • Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
  • Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, Texas Moody Center
  • Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center
  • Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum Center

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at Toyotacenter.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email