Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour

FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. Hes had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!

Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston.

Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.

Here is a look at the full tour schedule:

Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, Illinois. United Center

Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena

Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center

Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center

Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, Texas Moody Center

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center

Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum Center

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at Toyotacenter.com.