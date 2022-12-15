49º

2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

The suspects, Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, are charged with capital murder in the 176th State District Court. Booking photos of the suspects are attached to this news release. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department.

Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder.

On May 5, officers responded to reports of a shooting at apartments located at 633 Rushcreek Drive around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Deon Pouncy shot multiple times inside his unit. Pouncy was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the motive of the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving drugs.

Zamora-Lopez and Tompkins were identified as the two suspects in the case and were arrested without incident on Dec. 7 by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

