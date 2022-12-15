2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex

The suspects, Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, are charged with capital murder in the 176th State District Court. Booking photos of the suspects are attached to this news release.

HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department.

Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder.

On May 5, officers responded to reports of a shooting at apartments located at 633 Rushcreek Drive around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Deon Pouncy shot multiple times inside his unit. Pouncy was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the motive of the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving drugs.

Zamora-Lopez and Tompkins were identified as the two suspects in the case and were arrested without incident on Dec. 7 by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.