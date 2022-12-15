2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department.
Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder.
On May 5, officers responded to reports of a shooting at apartments located at 633 Rushcreek Drive around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Deon Pouncy shot multiple times inside his unit. Pouncy was then transported to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said the motive of the shooting stemmed from a robbery involving drugs.
Zamora-Lopez and Tompkins were identified as the two suspects in the case and were arrested without incident on Dec. 7 by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.