52º

Local News

VIDEO: Suspect wanted after possibly following elderly man home from the bank, snatching envelope out his hand, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bank jugging, Christmas season safety
VIDEO: Suspect wanted after possibly following elderly man home from the bank, snatching envelope out his hand, HPD says (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who they believe followed an elderly man home from the bank and stole an envelope from his possession in west Houston.

According to police, the incident took place in the 50 block of W. Terrace Drive back on Oct. 11 at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say an elderly man, who had just left the bank, exited his vehicle and was reportedly approached by a suspect in his driveway.

The suspect then quickly snatched an envelope out of the elderly man’s hand before fleeing in a silver Chrysler 300 with paper plates.

The suspect was described as a man who may be around 30 years old, wearing a black pullover and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect in this incident is asked to contact HPD.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter