VIDEO: Suspect wanted after possibly following elderly man home from the bank, snatching envelope out his hand, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who they believe followed an elderly man home from the bank and stole an envelope from his possession in west Houston.

According to police, the incident took place in the 50 block of W. Terrace Drive back on Oct. 11 at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say an elderly man, who had just left the bank, exited his vehicle and was reportedly approached by a suspect in his driveway.

The suspect then quickly snatched an envelope out of the elderly man’s hand before fleeing in a silver Chrysler 300 with paper plates.

The suspect was described as a man who may be around 30 years old, wearing a black pullover and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect in this incident is asked to contact HPD.