Atlanta Rapper Gunna released after pleading guilty to RICO charge; Young Thug remains behind bars

FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sep. 10, 2021. Gunna, who was arrested earlier in the year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people, pleaded guilty in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to a statement released by his attorney. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)

ATLANTA, Georgia – Atlanta rapper Gunna has been released from jail after pleading guilty to a RICO charge, following his seven months of incarceration.

According to WSB-TV2′s investigative reporter Mark Winne, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens entered a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant doesn’t admit he committed the crime, but acknowledges that it is in his best interest to plead guilty. The charge Gunna faced was one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act.

Gunna was sentenced to five years with one served in prison. The one-year sentence was commuted to time served. The four-year remaining balance on his sentence has been suspended and will be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service.

After the sentence, the rapper released the following statement:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”