2 juvenile escapees arrested after stealing woman’s vehicle, leading deputies on chase through Seabrook area: Pct. 8

The driver was identified as 17 year old Jaheim Washington and the passenger was identified as 17 year old Kameron Johnson.

SEABROOK – Two juveniles who escaped from the Harris County Youth Village in Seabrook have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after they stole a vehicle and led deputies on a chase through the Webster area, according to the Precinct 8 Constable’s Office.

Jaheim Washington, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kameron Johnson, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery.

On Monday, at 3:31 p.m., Precinct 8 deputies responded to the facility after receiving reports of the teens escaping.

During the investigation, deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 19200 block of Space Center Blvd where Washington and Johnson had allegedly forcibly removed a driver from her vehicle.

Deputies said they located Washington and Jonhson on Space Center Blvd in the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop them. When they refused, a pursuit ensued.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light on Bay Area Blvd. When the vehicle approached the intersection on El Dorado Blvd., the driver, Washington, attempted to drive between two vehicles, which caused a crash.

Washington exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The passenger, Johnson, was arrested.

Deputies searched the area and eventually found Washington hiding in a dumpster at a nearby church.

Washington’s bond is currently set at $125,000 and Johnson’s bond is set at $60,000.

TWO OFFENDERS ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES On Monday, December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:31 PM, Precinct 8... Posted by Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

.