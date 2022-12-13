Houston Christian University announces Braxton Harris as new head football coach

HOUSTON – Houston Christian University (HCU) Athletics announced Tuesday the second head coach in the 10-year history of the football program.

President Robert Sloan and Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci named Braxton Harris as the new head football coach during a press conference on campus.

“Braxton Harris is a great fit for Houston Christian University,” Sloan said. “We welcome him, his wife, Jennifer, and their four children to the HCU family. His record of achievement with respect to building successful programs, combined with his love of young people, as reflected in his ability to recruit players and lead them to success, both academically and competitively, give the Huskies a promising future.”

“We had targeted Coach Harris from the start,” Moniaci said. “We were looking for someone who will energize the football program and someone with strong Houston and Texas ties to recruit at an elite level. Our talent pool during the search was tremendous, as we visited with some great coaches, but in the end, we came back to where we started and feel Coach Harris is the best fit for HCU.”

Harris, 38, spent two seasons at Campbell, including this past season as the associate head coach, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator, according to a release.

During the December 2021 Early Signing Period, the Camels landed the top freshman class in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), according to Lights On College Sports, signing three of the nation’s top 10 recruits. Campbell placed a program-record 12 student-athletes on the All-Big South teams this season, including linebacker CJ Tillman. Safety Myles Rowser was named to the Bluebloods Freshman All-American Team.

“We couldn’t be more excited, and we are ready to hit the ground running at HCU,” Harris said. “We are excited for the opportunity to be back in the state of Texas at a faith-based university that doesn’t just talk about – they live it. We were looking for a place that not only has football, but a place to grow in faith and family – everything we wanted – and HCU is a great opportunity for that.

“We are committed to winning,” Harris continued. “We are going to say it over and over. We are not only going to do it right, but we can do it while winning.”

A Mexia, Texas, native, Harris graduated from UMHB with a bachelor of science degree in education in 2008, then earned a Master’s in education administration in 2009.

Harris and his wife, Jennifer, have three sons; Brooks, Fisher and Cooper, and a daughter, Cate.

HARRIS CAREER PROFILE

School Position Years

Campbell Assoc. Head Coach 2020-22

Howard Payne Head Coach 2017-19

Texas Lutheran Asst. Head Coach/Co-Def. Coord. 2014-16

Texas Lutheran DEs & LBs/Recruiting Coord. 2011-14

Waco High School Safeties 2010

Mary Hardin-Baylor Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coord. 2007-09

Mary Hardin-Baylor Student Asst. 2006

CAREER HEAD COACHING RECORD

Year School OVERALL CONF

2017 Howard Payne 1-9 1-8

2018 Howard Payne 1-9 1-8

2019 Howard Payne 5-5 4-5

Total 7-23 6-21