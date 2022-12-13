‘Remain weather-aware’: Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a 'Get Out The Vote' rally at the Fuzzy's Pizza & Italian Cafe on October 27, 2022 in Katy, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Tuesday through the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow, a news release said.

READ: Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today

“The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to address any potential severe weather expected to impact communities across our state,” Abbott said. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions in all areas of the state, Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials over the course of the week to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe. I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to protect their fellow Texans this holiday season.”

At Gov. Abbott’s direction, TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One — Urban Search and Rescue Packages consisting of 50 personnel and approximately 20 vehicles

The following state agencies have placed resources on standby to support severe weather response operations across the state: