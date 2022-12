A Cy-Fair firefighter has been shocked after attempting to put out a fire at a mobile home in the Katy area.

According to officials, Cy-Fair Fire responded to Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates Subdivision.

During the battle, the firefighter was reportedly shocked. He was transported and remains in stable condition.

Firefighters say all occupants inside the home were able to safely get out.

HCFMO is investigating the cause of the fire.