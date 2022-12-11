69º

Woman killed after being hit by car on Westheimer, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A woman was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place in the 7950 block of Westheimer Road at around 9:04 p.m.

Officials say when emergency crews responded to the scene, a woman was found laying on the ground.

Those at the scene say the woman had reportedly just run out of gas on the eastbound side of Westheimer and attempted to cross the street while carrying a gas can. She was then hit by the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver and a passenger remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

