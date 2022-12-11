Man shot, killed by group of men outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed by a group of men outside a southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by a group of men at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

It happened before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd near Bissonnet Street.

Investigators said a group of men were hanging out in the parking lot when at some point an argument ensued.

Later, one of the men within the group pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot several times. He died at the scene.

The group of men fled the scene before officers arrived.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Investigators said neighbors reported hearing at least 4-5 gunshots but did not see the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Houston Police Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.