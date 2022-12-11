Houston Newsmakers: New Alief Community Center scheduled for grand opening in January

IN THIS EPISODE:

Host Khambrel Marshall talks to City of Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, who says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city.

The fight against Alzheimer’s is far from over, according to Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston and SE Texas.

Houston-area organization focuses on STEM support for girls in junior high/middle school.

Community Center celebration, landlord responsibility, and public Safety

Tiffany D. Thomas, District F, Houston City Council (KPRC)

The Alief area is on the verge of unveiling a community center like no other.

70,000 square feet

Women, Infant & Children’s Clinic

Public Library

Parks and recreation

Alief Community Center scheduled for Grand Opening in January (Tiffany D. Thomas, Houston City Council)

Tiffany D. Thomas is the District F Houston City Council Member and says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city

“This is actually the first of its kind community center in the city,” she said. “It’s an example of integrated community development. It’s a 60 million dollar investment and a 30-year vision that’s finally coming to pass.”

Thomas is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and also talks about the City’s efforts to reign in irresponsible landlords and what she calls her public safety initiative that starts with safer streets.

Progress, but Alzheimer’s Fight is Far from Over

Richard Elbein, CEO, Alzheimer's Association, Houston & SE Texas (KPRC)

More than six and a half million Americans are estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s right now.

That number is expected to be closer to 13 million by the year 2050! Recent medication breakthroughs will help treat the disease, but a cure is not yet in sight.

“We still don’t fully understand how the brain works,” said Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston and SE Texas. “We still don’t fully understand the disease process of Alzheimer’s disease and we need better biomarkers so that we can identify the disease very early.”

Elbein says finding it early, such as when cancers are found early, could be groundbreaking. In the meantime, money for research and patient support is key. Find out more and how to donate on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Focusing on Middle School girls for STEM support

Loretta Williams Gurnell, Founder & CEO SUPERGirls Shine Foundation, Marina Allen, SGSF Alum (KPRC)

Loretta Williams Gurnell says she knew she had to do something when she noticed how much middle school girls were NOT raising their hands in science class.

A researcher by profession, it was in 2016 that she founded the SUPERGirls Shine Foundation, created to better expose girls to STEM education and the career benefits that can result.

”We know that middle school is one of those changing points in a girl’s life and once we get into them and understand that they match with those leaders in the industry, science technology, engineering and math comes alive for them,” Williams Gurnell said.

Marina Allen got involved when she was in high school and now is completing her Master’s degree in Data Analytics.

“It played an extreme role because I never considered a degree in STEM before,” Allen said. “I always shied away from topics like math and information science and everything like that so it was very fascinating to actually see that I can actually do this and be confident in that space.”

Allen will graduate this month and is looking for work in the industry, in case an employer is interested. See more of the interview this week to find out how you or your company can support this organization.

