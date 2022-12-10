Texans elevate QB Jeff Driskel

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Jeff Driskel #6 of the Houston Texans avoids Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross #20 as he scrambles at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Houston Texans are elevating quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster, according to league sources.

Driskel ran for a pair of first downs earlier this season on quarterback keepers. Driskel, who briefly converted to tight end last season, is the Texans’ most athletic quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has run the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals after playing collegiately at Louisiana Tech and Florida.

The Texans also elevated wide receiver Jalen Camp from the practice squad with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins out with injuries.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC2 and click2houston.com.