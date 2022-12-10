New Orleans police employee fatally stabbed while driving for Uber; video of attack posted to Facebook, officials say

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Police in New Orleans arrested a man who allegedly killed his Uber driver at the end of a ride, filmed the aftermath and posted it to Facebook, according to officials.

Brandon Jacobs, 29, allegedly told investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillon, after a ride to the Travelodge by Wyndham New Orleans West Harvey Hotel Thursday afternoon “because he wanted to kill someone.”

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the hotel just before 3:00 p.m.

