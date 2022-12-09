Water has been shut off to some residents living in west Houston due to water main break; Officials say they are unsure of what caused it

HOUSTON – Some residents who live on the west side of Houston say their water has been shut off due to a water main break Thursday evening.

According to officials from Houston Public Works, the main is located in the 3700 Block of Timmons Lane which is west of downtown.

It is unsure what the cause of the break was, or just how bad the issue is.

Staffers from an apartment complex in the area sent the following message to their tenants:

“We have received an update regarding the water main break at Timmons Rd. which is affecting our community. City officials on the scene estimate at this point [it] will be approximately 2 more hours. Understand this is just an estimate, we will continue to update you as we receive updates.”

KPRC 2 reach out to city staffers, and are awaiting a response.