STRANGER DANGER: 2 Atascocita Middle School students approached by man during walk home from school, district says

HUMBLE – Humble Independent School District is warning parents after they say two Atascocita Middle School students were approached by a random man during their walk home from school.

On Friday, two sixth-grade students were walking home from school near the intersection of Atsca Woods and Rosebud Bend Drive when they said a man driving a black sedan slowed down next to them and rolled down his window.

The students then said the man hollered at them “come here,” but they responded “no” and walked off in the opposite direction of where they were headed.

Authorities said the man stayed in his car and continued to watch the students, but the students were able to make it to their homes safely without further interaction from the man.

The suspect was only described as a Black man, middle-aged with dreadlocks.

Emphasize the following safety tips with your children:

• Walk to and from school in groups.

• If anything unusual occurs, please tell an adult immediately. Parents and teachers need to know right away what happened.

• Never talk to strangers or accept rides from them.

• Don’t panic. If you are afraid or have a problem, call a parent or a trusted adult.

• Arrange for immediate access to neighbors and to other trusted adults who could answer questions or be contacted in an emergency.

• Tour the neighborhood with your child to identify safe and dangerous circumstances and places.

• Never tell people at the door or phone callers that you are home alone. Say your parents are busy and offer to take a message.

• Keep your house key hidden. Don’t give it to anyone and don’t keep it in a visible place that would tell people you are going home to an empty house.

• Never get into a car, enter a home, look for a lost pet, and accept candy or toys from an adult, unless your parents know what you are doing and have given you their permission first.