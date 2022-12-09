82º

Local News

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 59-year-old man accused of sexual activity with child back in 2020 wanted by Houston police

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Police, Child indecency, crime
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Rosendo Cortez Hernandez) who is wanted for Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are looking for a man who they say performed indecent acts with a child two years ago.

On or around Dec. 10, 2020, Houston police said Rosendo Cortez Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child while in the 9200 block of Bellwood Lane.

Hernandez, who is currently charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact, is described as a 59-year-old Hispanic man who weighs 195 pounds and stands 5′5″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email