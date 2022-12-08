‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Oliva Garden manager fired over time-off tirade

A manager at a Kansas Olive Garden was fired after his over-300-word rant about workers taking too much time off, the TODAY.com reports.

The manager reportedly gave employees an ultimatum in a letter sent to staff at the Olive Garden in Overland Park, Kansas.

A spokesperson for owner of the restaurant confirmed to TODAY.com that the manager who penned the note was no longer with the company.

In the rant, the manager noted that employees were taking too much time off and that he was setting some new ground rules.

“Our call offs are occurring at a staggering rate. From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job,” reads the letter. “We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If its a ‘family emergency’ and you can’t say, too bad. Go work somewhere else.”

