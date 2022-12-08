75º

5 teens wanted after aggravated robbery in west Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a group of suspects they say is responsible for an aggravated robbery in west Houston earlier this month.

According to HPD, the robbery took place outside a convenience store in the 1000 block of Wilcrest on Nov. 27 around 12:05 a.m.

Authorities say a man was standing outside of the store when he was approached by several young men who asked him to buy them some cigars. The man told police that he denied their request, which caused one of the young men to reveal a gun.

Investigators say the gun he was holding was similar to a ‘Tek 9′. Additionally, one of the suspects in the group reportedly told him that he would shoot him if he did not buy them the cigars.

Police say the suspects then began assaulting the man by kicking and punching him numerous times.

Officials added that during the altercation, one of the suspects also took the complainant’s cell phone and wallet before running to a nearby apartment complex.

The suspects were described as five men, ages 16 to 18 years old, who possibly live at or near 1251 Wilcrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers Houston.

