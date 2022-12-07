Man shot, killed in west Houston, HPD says

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly killed in west Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of S. Kirkwood on Wednesday afternoon.
The man who was pronounced dead has yet to be identified.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Officials have not released details on the suspect.
Westside Patrol officers and Homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of S. Kirkwood. One male deceased on scene. #hounews CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 7, 2022