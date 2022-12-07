77º

Local News

Man shot, killed in west Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun Violence, Houston shooting
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly killed in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of S. Kirkwood on Wednesday afternoon.

The man who was pronounced dead has yet to be identified.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Officials have not released details on the suspect.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter