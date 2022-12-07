Man shot during argument inside Metro bus in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston Wednesday after an argument broke out on a Metro bus, KPRC 2 has learned from Houston authorities.

METRO media relations told KPRC 2 that two men got into an argument on the bus and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Houston police said it all happened in the 5700 block of South Gessner and Harwin around 4 p.m.

METRO said when the shooting happened the driver pulled the bus over, opened the doors and all of the passengers, including the suspect, fled.

The victim -- who is believed to have been shot in the leg -- was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital on the Texas Medical Center. There’s no further word yet on his condition.