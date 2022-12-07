Man convicted of murdering HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 receives life in prison during resentencing hearing: DA

HOUSTON – A man convicted in the fatal shooting of Houston police Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 has been sentenced to life in prison during his resentencing hearing Wednesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris County prosecutors were seeking the death penalty for Shelton Denoria Jones in the court-ordered resentencing.

The retrial was ruled only for punishment, according to prosecutors. The federal court ruled that a new sentencing hearing was appropriate due to a jury charge error.

Under the laws that existed in 1991, the defendant could be eligible for parole.

“We put police officers in harm’s way to protect us from violence, and it is our duty to forever protect society from this killer,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Sgt. Soboleski’s family was forever changed by this horrific attack, and no matter how long it takes, Jones deserves the ultimate punishment.”

Jones fatally shot Soboleski in April 1991, while the officer was on duty and with a grand jury foreperson, who was on a ride along and was uninjured.