Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA, Georgia – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win.
Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.
Senate Republicans had been hoping to get a headstart on the 2024 election when the electoral map heavily favors the GOP. But Walker was dogged by scandals, a more than 2-to-1 spending disadvantage, and lack of confidence in both the candidate and his campaign from some GOP officials.
