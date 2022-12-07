62-year-old man wanted for sexually abusing two children for more than a year, HPD says

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually abusing two children.

Tyrone Dwight Hailey is wanted for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Tuesday, June 1, Houston police received a report about sexual abuse that occurred in the 5300 block of Coke Street.

During the investigation, officers said two children claimed they were sexually abused by Hailey from March 2019 to September 2020.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.