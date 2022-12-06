Suspect arrested after man claims he was held hostage at gunpoint, assaulted at apartment complex in Spring

SPRING, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged after deputies say a man claimed he was held hostage in Spring.

On Sunday, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road.

When deputies arrived, the victim stated he was being held against his will after being taken from Houston and was being held at gunpoint and assaulted. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Meyer Kaipo, was arrested and charged with aggravating kidnapping. His bond has not yet ben set, according to authorities.