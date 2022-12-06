Seen at 7: The Fragrance Queen

HOUSTON – When the temperature drops and the days grow shorter, it is time to think about the inviting scents of the holidays – and the cozy days and evenings ahead. This season, we can all be home for the holidays, thanks to the transformative power of fragrance. Fragrance can transport us to our favorite memories and moments. Evoke the spirit of the season with timely, fun, and festive ideas from Linda G. Levy, “Fragrance Queen”.