Harris Health LBJ Hospital receives latest robotic system that allows surgeons to improve patient procedures for surgery

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has the new DaVinci XI Surgery Robotic System for surgeries, and now through portable simulators can show staff technology up close. (Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital)

HOUSTON – The Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has received the latest version of a robotic system that will surgeons to improve patient procedures for general surgery, according to a release.

The new DaVinci XI Surgery Robotic System for surgeries is made to help reduce pain, lower the risk of infections or complications, less blood loss, shorter hospitals stays and quicker recoveries.

The hospital has been using the robotic system for several years and is now receiving an updated version.

