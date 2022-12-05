Woman, man found dead from apparent murder-suicide inside apartment in N. Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A woman and man were both found dead from an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment, according to Harris County Pct. 4 deputies.

The discovery was made after a family notified deputies after they said they haven’t heard from the woman for some time.

Deputies forced entry into the apartment where they said they found the 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man dead. Both suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the couple have been married for six years.

The couple’s identity has not been released. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is the second apparent murder-suicide reported Sunday in Harris County. Earlier, a woman was killed by a man who then turned the gun on himself outside a Texas Children’s Hospital in west Harris County, according to Houston police.