Shriner’s Children’s expands, merges all services to Galveston hospital

GALVESTON – Shriners Children’s Hospital has merged all services to Galveston.

The Galveston hospital is now home to burn care, orthopedic, cleft palate, research, and many more services. Plus, they have plans to open a new facility in the next couple of years.

Shriners and hospital officials broke ground on the new housing facility for long-term patients on Monday. It will be built at the corner of 8th St. and Post Office St. in Galveston.

Dr. William Phillips, Chief of Orthopedics at Shriners Children’s Hospital, said this will help families like those of orthopedic patients who have long stays in the hospital. He said patients recover faster at home, so the housing facility aims to be a comfortable environment for families while remaining close to regular checkups.

“It will be a way for them to get away from the hospital. It will be a way for them to recharge, and it will allow them to come back over here to get care,” Dr. Phillips said.

Libbie Lambert was adopted from China at three years old and has been a patient ever since.

“They help me to be independent. Now I don’t have to have a walker or anything, I just walk freely,” she said. “I like to play volleyball and softball.”

Xavi Garcia, 12, said he was born with spina bifida and he’s been in and out of hospitals a lot, but this feels more like home.

“It’s a little special to my heart, it’s special because they’re like family to me,” he said. “I’m a little scared of hospitals, but this hospital is special for kids.”

As the hospital remodels, expands and opens doors for the children of the future, children like Xavi and Libbie are paving the way for what the next 100 years will bring.

As always, Shriners made it possible to have first-class care, all while making sure families are not turned away due to not having the ability to pay.

“When it finishes up, we will actually have everything in the building, everything around the building, and will be totally complete, and have our burn and orthopedic program all under one building and working at its highest efficiency,” said Jerry Gantt, chairman of the board of trustees for Shriners Hospital for Children.