Search continues for missing UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say

HOUSTON – Investigators continue the search for a University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip.

Aamir Ali went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas for the weekend.

He was last seen around 9 p.m., Friday, as he headed out to take a walk alone

His friends told investigators when they went to look for him, they found his clothing and personal items by the lake’s shore.

Anyone with information about Aamir Ali’s whereabouts are asked to call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.