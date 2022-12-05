66º

Long-time Los Cucos Mexican restaurant in Wharton County destroyed by fire, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Wharton County Los Cucos destroyed by fire on Dec. 4, 2023. (Wharton Volunteer Fire Department)

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – A long-time Wharton County restaurant was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to Wharton Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at a Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, a family-owned-and-operated restaurant since 1992.

The flames were extinguished around 7 a.m. Officials said the restaurant was a total loss.

“We are saddened to say that this was a total loss and our thoughts go out to the owners and employees, as well as everyone who enjoyed this restaurant for many years,” Wharton Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters were assisted by Boling Volunteer Fire Department, Hungerford Volunteer Fire Department and Glen flora Volunteer Fire Department.

