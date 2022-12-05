Have you seen him? Suspect accused of indecency with a child by contact remains on the run, police say

HOUSTON – Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are still seeking information on a suspect accused of indecency of a child by contact.

Police said it happened on March 15, 2021 in the 3100 block of West Little York Road in the Acres Homes area.

According to police, the suspect, Deshawn Baptiste, 28, allegedly performed indecent acts with the child victim.

Investigators said the victim made an outcry as they learned Baptiste allegedly performed inappropriate sexual contact.

Police said Baptiste is 175 pounds, is 5 foot 11, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.