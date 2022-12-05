2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an accident.

Investigators said the SUV failed to yield right of way, T-boning two motorcyclists who were northbound on Highway 36.

The suspect made it approximately two miles before the vehicle was disabled and he was taken into custody.

Two people were taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center, deputies said. One motorcyclist is in critical condition with numerous injuries and the other is stable.