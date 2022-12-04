UH Coogs head to Independence Bowl to face Ragin’ Cajuns

HOUSTON – University of Houston Football makes its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m., CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Houston won five of its final seven games to finish the regular season at 7-5 overall. The Cougars, led by First-Team All-American Athletic Conference quarterback Clayton Tune, were among the nation’s premier offenses, scoring 30-plus points in 11 of their 12 games.

The @UHCougarFB will face @RaginCajunsFB Dec 23 in Independence Bowl in Shreveport — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) December 4, 2022

Houston went 5-3 in its final American Athletic Conference season before moving to the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The Cougars are competing in their 15th bowl game in the last 18 seasons – the most in the state of Texas in that span.

Louisiana (6-6) is heading bowling for a school-record fifth consecutive season. The Ragin’ Cajuns placed 11 on the All-Sun Belt Conference team while making a name for themselves on special teams, leading the league in blocked kicks (5), kickoff return defense (16.57) and punt returns (16.24).