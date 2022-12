Naked man found dead at apartment complex swimming pool in NW Harris Co., police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials from Harris County are investigating after they say a man was found dead in an apartment complex pool.

According to deputies, the man was found dead in the pool located on Wunderlich Drive near Middlestedt around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say they saw the man running in and out of the pool, and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

Deputies when they arrived, they found the man without clothing, dead in the water.

An investigation is underway.