Galleria launches buy in store, deliver to home service for holiday shopping

HOUSTON – Tired of carrying loads of bags throughout the mall while holiday shopping? The Galleria is now offering a hand-free shopping service that will allow customers to shop bag-free at participating stores.
The service, powered by Dropit, a retail technology company, can be downloaded through the “Dropit” app or requested with an associated to collect their bags for delivery to their home or hotel, according to a release.
Shoppers may also request to pick up their bags before they leave The Galleria. The unlimited service will offered through Dec. 25.
Here are the following participating stores:
- Aeropostale
- Aesop
- AG Adriano Goldschmied
- Aveda
- Brooks Brothers
- Casper
- Celine
- Charles Trywhitt
- Chico’s
- Connaissuer Paris
- Eye Candy Couture
- Gift of Texas
- J.Jill
- Jo Malone
- LuluLemon
- Lush
- MAC
- Malton Custom Tees
- Origins
- Perfume World
- Pop Up Shop
- Rare Denim Lounge
- Rolex
- Sam Edelman
- St. John
- TAG Heuer
- The House of Creed
- The Webster
- Tillys
- Toyz
- White House Black Market