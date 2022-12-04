68º

Local News

Galleria launches buy in store, deliver to home service for holiday shopping

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: A general view of The Galleria mall on January 7, 2013 in Houston, Texas. More than 26 million visitors each year visit the shopping and dining environment which is Texas' largest shopping center and fourth largest nationally. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Scott Halleran, 2013 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Tired of carrying loads of bags throughout the mall while holiday shopping? The Galleria is now offering a hand-free shopping service that will allow customers to shop bag-free at participating stores.

The service, powered by Dropit, a retail technology company, can be downloaded through the “Dropit” app or requested with an associated to collect their bags for delivery to their home or hotel, according to a release.

Shoppers may also request to pick up their bags before they leave The Galleria. The unlimited service will offered through Dec. 25.

Here are the following participating stores:

  • Aeropostale
  • Aesop
  • AG Adriano Goldschmied
  • Aveda
  • Brooks Brothers
  • Casper
  • Celine
  • Charles Trywhitt
  • Chico’s
  • Connaissuer Paris
  • Eye Candy Couture
  • Gift of Texas
  • J.Jill
  • Jo Malone
  • LuluLemon
  • Lush
  • MAC
  • Malton Custom Tees
  • Origins
  • Perfume World
  • Pop Up Shop
  • Rare Denim Lounge
  • Rolex
  • Sam Edelman
  • St. John
  • TAG Heuer
  • The House of Creed
  • The Webster
  • Tillys
  • Toyz
  • White House Black Market

