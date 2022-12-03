Texans elevate cornerback Jacobi Francis

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive back Jacobi Francis stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Texans elevated cornerback Jacobi Francis to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury.

Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an undrafted free agent from Memphis.

He had 36 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Francis had 130 career tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump. Redmond is a former San Francisco 49ers third round draft pick.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com