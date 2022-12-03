73º

Search underway after woman with dementia reportedly went missing in SE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department are searching for a 61-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing.

According to HPD, Carolyn McAllister was last seen leaving the 2600 block of Murworth Drive in Houston on Nov. 30.

Officials say her direction of travel at the time of her disappearance was unknown.

McAllister was said to have been wearing a pink and yellow long sundress, white or tan open-toe shoes, a tan jacket and three purses.

She was described as having a brown complexion, standing about 5′11″ and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at (713) 884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at (832) 394 -1840.

