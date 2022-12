(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An 8-year-old child was reportedly shot in northeast Houston on Saturday.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 4900 block of Denmark and Lockwood at around 12:26 p.m.

Investigators say the child was shot by another juvenile who is now in custody.

Officials have not yet released the child’s condition.

The Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division is on scene.