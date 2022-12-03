62-year-old fugitive wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child under 14, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a 62-year-old fugitive who they say is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, officials received a report of the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on April 1, 2021. Investigators say the call was made from the 100 block of Weisenberger Drive.

The child reportedly made an outcry, claiming that Sergio Nava sexually assaulted him/her.

Nava is described as being a Hispanic male, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.