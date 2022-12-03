19-year-old shot, killed outside SE Houston nightclub following argument, police say

Investigation underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside a SE Houston nightclub early Saturday, according to police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside of a southeast Houston nightclub early Saturday.

It happened in the 11500 block of Fuqua Street at around 4 a.m.

Police said the 19-year-old went inside the nightclub with his friends. At some point, the group went outside, and an argument reportedly took place with what officers believed was the suspected shooter.

Later, police said shots were fired outside of the nightclub and that was when the 19-year-old was hit in the chest. He died at the scene.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a witness said she heard gunshots in the area, but did not see the shooting. However, she told police that she saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot near the nightclub.

At this time, police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.