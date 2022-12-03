74º

Local News

19-year-old shot, killed outside SE Houston nightclub following argument, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston, Harris County, Fuqua
Investigation underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside a SE Houston nightclub early Saturday, according to police (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside of a southeast Houston nightclub early Saturday.

It happened in the 11500 block of Fuqua Street at around 4 a.m.

Police said the 19-year-old went inside the nightclub with his friends. At some point, the group went outside, and an argument reportedly took place with what officers believed was the suspected shooter.

Later, police said shots were fired outside of the nightclub and that was when the 19-year-old was hit in the chest. He died at the scene.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a witness said she heard gunshots in the area, but did not see the shooting. However, she told police that she saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot near the nightclub.

At this time, police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email